The Dropkick Murphys Replace Yeah Yeah Yeahs For Boston Calling

BOSTON, Mass. (CelebrityAccess) — With the festival set to kick off on Friday, organizers for the Boston Calling Music Festival were forced to make a last-minute lineup change after the Yeah Yeah Yeahs dropped out of the event.

“Due to an illness within the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the band will no longer be able to perform at Boston Calling,” fest organizers said in a statement on Thursday.

To fill the new hole in the lineup, Boston Calling recruited hometown favorites Dropkick Murphys, who will take the stage just before 6pm on Friday.

In a separate statement, the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s provide a little more detail on the situation, vocalist Karen O stating: “I got nailed with a gnarly bug last week that got in there deep. I’ve started a course of antibiotics and have been instructed to continue to rest it out, which means I won’t be able to sing for you this Friday at Boston Calling. Ugh.

“We have been so looking forward to playing for you again and are super bummed and sorry for the disappointing news. I just want to emphatically note that this is unrelated to Nick who is doing great and back in fighting shape again. We hope to see you again soon in good health and good spirits,” she added.

The festival will take place over Memorial Day Weekend festival, May 26-28, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. Headliners for this year include Foo Fighters, The National, Alanis Morisette, Paramore, and Queens of the Stone Age.