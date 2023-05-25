Violinist Joe Deninzon Joins Kansas For Their 50th Anniversary Tour

(CelebrityAccess) –Veteran progressive rockers Kansas announced the addition of violinist/guitarist Joe Deninzon to the band.

He will succeed longtime band member David Ragsdale, who announced his departure from the group.

His first public performance with Kansas will take place on June 2nd the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh, PA as the group kicks off their 50th anniversary Another Fork in the Road tour.

A prolific composer and arranger, Deninzon is known for his innovative style, employing an electric seven-string violin.

Over the course of his career, Deninzon has performed or recorded with the Who, Bruce Springsteen, 50 Cent, Sheryl Crow, Ritchie Blackmore, Alex Skolnick, Smokey Robinson, Les Paul, Peter Criss from KISS, Michael Sadler, Renaissance with Annie Haslam, Kurt Elling, and as a soloist with Jazz at Lincoln Center and the New York City Ballet.

Joe holds a bachelor’s degree in Violin Performance from Indiana University and a master’s in jazz Violin from Manhattan School of music.

“We are extremely excited for Joe Deninzon to be the newest member of KANSAS. We believe KANSAS fans will enjoy what Joe will bring to the band. We are excited to kick off the KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour. As the paragraph in the band’s first album said, ‘KANSAS IS A BAND’ and we remain so to this day,” stated Kansas founding member Phil Ehart.

“As a lifelong fan of Kansas, I am overwhelmed and humbled to have been invited to join this legendary band! I have the deepest respect for Robby and David and will do my best to honor and build on their musical legacy,” Deninzon added.