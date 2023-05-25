Sam Smith Cancels Multiple Shows Due To Vocal Injury

MANCHESTER (CelebrityAccess) — After abruptly ending his performance in Manchester on Wednesday night, British recording artist Sam Smith has canceled multiple upcoming shows while they deal with vocal issues.

In a statement posted to their Instagram Stories page, Smith said: “Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows,” Smith explained.

“Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end. During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong. I came off the stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t.”

“I’m honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all and I’m sorry I’m sorry,” they added.

In a subsequent statement, a rep for Smith said “Doctors have advised due to a vocal cord injury, Sam must have complete vocal rest.”

Canceled shows include Birmingham, and Glasgow on May 25th and Smith’s Birmingham show on May 27th. He’s currently scheduled to return to the stage on June 2nd at the Orange Warsaw Festival in Poland.