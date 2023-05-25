Tiwa Savage Announces North American Tour

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress Tiwa Savage revealed the dates for her upcoming North American tour.

Produced by Live Nation and Duke Concept, the tour gets underway at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Washington on August 24th with 7 additional shows across the U.S. before wrapping at the Belasco in Los Angeles on September 17th.

Savage, who sings in English and Yoruba, fuses Afrobeats, R&B, pop and hip-hop, scored a number one hit in her home country in 2019 with her single “Attention.”

2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 24 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Fri Aug 25th – New York, NY – Apollo Theater*

Tue Aug 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Thu Aug 31 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Sat Sep 02 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues – Chicago

Mon Sep 04 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Thu Sep 07 – Houston, TX – House of Blues – Houston

Sat Sep 09 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues – Dallas

Thu Sep 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Sun Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco