Kardinal Offishall To Receive Social Justice Award At Canadian Music Week

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian Music Week (CMW) has announced Kardinal Offishall will receive the Social Justice Award at the CMW Music Summit on June 10 at the Westin Harbour Castle. Canadian media personality Master T will host a keynote interview with Offishall, followed by the presentation of this second annual award. The CMW Conference, Canada’s largest and longest-running industry conference, will take place June 8 -10.

“Kardinal has been a positive force in the Canadian music industry for over two decades. In addition to his unmatched career, he has been a generous philanthropist lifting others up as his star rose,” said Neill Dixon, President of CMW.

After years of earning global respect as one of Canada’s most energetic and innovative emcees, Offishall has been a staple in the global music scene. He has collaborated on hit records such as “Beautiful” with Akon, “Just Dance” with Lady Gaga, “Numba 1” with Rihanna, and made history with his monster classic “Dangerous” which scorched to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making him the first rapper from Canada to do so in history.

Offishall has added TV star to his repertoire, serving as a judge on Canada’s Got Talent alongside Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh and Trish Stratus.

As an artist, Offishall has participated early on in the careers of Rihanna, Alex Da Kid, T-Pain, Vybz Kartel, Estelle, and Sean Paul, to name a few. Diversifying his portfolio, by adding executive to the already proven titles of Rapper, Producer and Philanthropist was done without hesitation. “What I do naturally as a creative allows me to also view the corporate structure with a unique lens. It is very rare that one learns how to master both the magic and science of the music industry”.

Offishall is continuing to lead and inspire by releasing his own creative projects, as well as the work of the artists he signs and mentors. He has ran with the torch during the Olympics, performed for Nelson Mandela, was federally appointed one of Canada’s ambassadors during the country’s “150th anniversary of its confederation” and proudly serves as Global A&R at Def Jam Records. Forever pouring into the minds and hearts of current and future legends, Offishall is the definition of excellence, “coming from the cold”.