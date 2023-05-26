Celine Dion European Courage World Tour Cancels All Remaining Shows For 2023 & 2024

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Celine Dion, with a sense of tremendous disappointment, announced today (May 26) the cancellation of all remaining dates for the Courage World Tour, currently on sale for 2023 and 2024. As the world emerged from its pandemic cocoon, Dion has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing.

Dion is working hard towards her recovery, but at this time, is unable to prepare for and perform the remainder of the tour – which was scheduled to run August 26 through October 4, then continuing from March 6, 2024, in Prague through April 22, 2024, in London. The hope is that Dion will soon be able to come to all of these European cities to perform for her amazing fans, but that time is still being determined.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. But, I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” said Celine.

Dion had completed the first 52 tour dates in North America before the pandemic and paused the tour in March 2020. Then, in early 2021, when the entertainment industry was still working under tight COVID restrictions, Dion filmed her first motion picture, Love Again, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.

Since then, she has revealed the diagnosis of a rare condition called Stiff Person’s Syndrome, which causes severe and persistent muscle spasms, and has prevented her from performing. Dion’s medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.

Tickets purchased for the dates will be refunded via the original point of sale. For further ticket inquiries or options, ticketholders should reach out to their original point of purchase.

The Courage World Tour shows now being canceled are:

2023

Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome Aug 26, 27 & 29, 2023

Paris, France La Defense Arena Sep 1, 2, 5, 6, 9 & 10, 2023

Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis Sept 17, 18 & 20, 2023

Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena Sept 23-24, 2023

Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena Sept 27-28, 2023

Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena Sept 30, 2023

Helsinki, Finland Helsinki Hall Oct 3-4, 2023

2024

Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena Mar 6, 2024

Lodz, Poland Atlas Arena Mar 8, 2024

Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena Mar 10, 2024

Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion Zurich Mar 13-14, 2024

Zagreb, Croatia Zagreb Arena Mar 16, 2024

Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena Mar 19, 2024

Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena Mar 21, 2024

Munich, Germany Olympiahalle Mar 23, 2024

Budapest, Hungary Laszlo Papp Sports Arena Mar 26, 2024

Vienna, Austria Wiener Stadthalle Mar 28, 2024

Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena Mar 31, 2024

Mannheim, Germany SAP Arena Apr 2, 2024

Dublin, Ireland 3Arena Apr 5-6, 2024

Manchester, England AO Arena Manchester Apr 9-10, 2024

Glasgow, Scotland OVO Hydro, Glasgow Apr 13-14, 2024

Birmingham England Utilita Arena Apr 17-18, 2024

London, England The O2 Apr 21-22, 2024