Terrapin Station’s Jonathan Shank Launches The Jam Podcast With Special Guests Randy Jackson And Dean Budnick

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) — CelebrityAccess is pleased to announce the addition of The Jam, a new podcast hosted by the music industry and jam band veteran Jonathan Shank, to our industry-leading podcast lineup.

In the podcast, Shank explores the evolution of music through personal conversations and journeys with artists, industry icons, legendary bands, and tastemakers.

Produced by critically acclaimed podcast network Osiris Media, The Jam debuts today with two episodes—featuring legendary bassist and producer Randy Jackson & Relix editor-in-chief Dean Budnick.

Episode One lays the groundwork for the season, featuring best-selling author and Relix editor-in-chief Dean Budnick diving into the evolution of the jam scene.

Episode Two welcomes legendary bassist and producer Randy Jackson talking with Shank about his Louisiana roots, epic collaborations, and connection to pop culture.

Additional season one guests include Robby Krieger (The Doors), Billy Cobham (Miles Davis), Bill Payne (Little Feat), Dave Mason (Traffic), George Porter Jr (The Meters), rock photographer Henry Diltz, Cymande, and The Disco Biscuits. Each episode of The Jam will feature exclusive music offerings and be accompanied by a slice of toast and jam pairing. The B-52’s join Particle from the Jammy’s 2002 for an explosive 14-minute “Love Shack” as part of the first episode, which Shank and Budnick produced.

The Jam was inspired by podcasts including Promoter 101 and Questlove Supreme, as well as JEMP Radio. Shank conceived the idea as an outlet for artists and industry stalwarts to tell untold stories, lift up musical heroes, and find the connective tissue between the jam scene and the mainstream. Having worked with everyone from Mickey Hart to Mickey Mouse, he lends an incredibly unique perspective to these free-flowing unscripted conversations.

Taking fans all the way back to the seeds of the scene up through Horde and Bonnaroo to the present. Here are just a few of the notable quotes from Season 1 interviews:

“Trey and Phish—those guys are bringing it and pushing the envelope. Those guys are carrying the torch. Trey is an unbelievable player.” – Randy Jackson

“I’m psyched. I can’t wait to hear this podcast and what comes next.” – Dean Budnick

Shank shares: “It’s such an honor and privilege to be joined by so many amazing artists, friends, and fellow travelers. The Jam is a place for people to listen, learn, laugh, and lift up. I’m blown away by the response to the podcast so far and can’t wait for the music lovers around the world to come on this journey with us.”

Listen to The Jam here. The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever podcasts are available.