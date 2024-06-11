BMG Appoints Alexandra Behrens To Global HR Role Alongside Major US Frontline Team Restructuring

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess)—BMG has appointed Alexandra Behrens as the new Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global People Excellence. This move is part of a broader shake-up that includes significant changes to its US frontline recorded music teams.

Behrens will now lead BMG’s global People Excellence team, managing HR services and operations across all BMG locations worldwide. Behrens joins BMG from Gruner + Jahr, a Bertelsmann sister company, where she spearheaded the People Management & Services team. Reporting directly to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Nikola Holle-Spiegel, Behrens is expected to drive BMG’s HR initiatives and foster a culture of excellence.

“We are delighted to welcome Alexandra to BMG,” said Holle-Spiegel. “Her extensive experience and strategic vision in people management make her a perfect fit for our team. Alexandra’s leadership will be instrumental in driving our global HR initiatives and fostering a culture of excellence across all our locations.”

Behrens expressed her enthusiasm for the new role: “I am excited to join BMG and contribute to its dynamic and innovative culture. I look forward to working with the global teams to enhance our HR services and operations worldwide to ensure we continue to attract, retain, and develop the best talent in the industry.”

Revamping the US Frontline Recorded Music Teams

On Monday (June 10), BMG also unveiled a major reorganization of its US Frontline Recorded Music division as part of the newly implemented BMG Next strategy. The restructuring aims to bolster support and services for BMG’s artist partners.

Key Promotions and Leadership Roles

Jon Loba has been promoted from President of Frontline Recordings, BMG North America, to President of Frontline Recordings, The Americas . Loba will now oversee operations across the US, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil, managing a diverse team of executives in key locations like Los Angeles, Miami, and Nashville. Under his leadership, the reorganized label group will handle new releases across Pop, Rock, R&B/Hip-Hop, Country, and Latin genres.

has been promoted from President of Frontline Recordings, BMG North America, to . Loba will now oversee operations across the US, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil, managing a diverse team of executives in key locations like Los Angeles, Miami, and Nashville. Under his leadership, the reorganized label group will handle new releases across Pop, Rock, R&B/Hip-Hop, Country, and Latin genres. JoJamie Hahr , Executive Vice President (EVP) of Recorded Music, BMG Nashville, will manage BBR Music Group and its various imprints, including Broken Bow Records, Stoney Creek Records, and Wheelhouse Records. Hahr, who joined BMG after it acquired BBR Music Group in 2017, will report directly to Loba.

, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Recorded Music, BMG Nashville, will manage BBR Music Group and its various imprints, including Broken Bow Records, Stoney Creek Records, and Wheelhouse Records. Hahr, who joined BMG after it acquired BBR Music Group in 2017, will report directly to Loba. Dan Gill , EVP of Recorded Music, West Coast, will oversee BMG’s recorded music genre leads for Pop, Rock, R&B/Hip-Hop, and international outbound repertoire from Los Angeles. Gill, who joined BMG in 2014 via the acquisition of Vagrant Records, has been instrumental in the success of artists like blink-182 and Janet Jackson . He will report to Loba.

, EVP of Recorded Music, West Coast, will oversee BMG’s recorded music genre leads for Pop, Rock, R&B/Hip-Hop, and international outbound repertoire from Los Angeles. Gill, who joined BMG in 2014 via the acquisition of Vagrant Records, has been instrumental in the success of artists like and . He will report to Loba. Cyndi Lynott , SVP of Marketing, will spearhead BMG’s frontline Pop strategy. Lynott has overseen successful releases from artists such as 5 Seconds of Summer , Avril Lavigne, and Jennifer Lopez . She joined BMG in 2018 and was promoted to her current role in 2021.

, SVP of Marketing, will spearhead BMG’s frontline Pop strategy. Lynott has overseen successful releases from artists such as and . She joined BMG in 2018 and was promoted to her current role in 2021. Sean Heydorn , SVP of Rise Records, will lead the recorded frontline Rock segment. Heydorn, who joined BMG in 2015, will continue to develop artists like Godsmack , Lenny Kravitz , and Sum 41 . He will report to Gill.

, SVP of Rise Records, will lead the recorded frontline Rock segment. Heydorn, who joined BMG in 2015, will continue to develop artists like and . He will report to Gill. Tim Reid , SVP of Repertoire & Marketing, will continue to guide the R&B/Hip-Hop segment, managing the LA-based RBC Records. Reid’s recent signings include Wiz Khalifa and YG . He joined BMG in 2014.

, SVP of Repertoire & Marketing, will continue to guide the R&B/Hip-Hop segment, managing the LA-based RBC Records. Reid’s recent signings include and . He joined BMG in 2014. Shane Cosme , SVP of International Marketing, will oversee global marketing for US-based repertoire. Cosme joined BMG in 2018 and has led campaigns for artists like 5 Seconds of Summer and MONSTA X . He will report to Gill.

, SVP of International Marketing, will oversee global marketing for US-based repertoire. Cosme joined BMG in 2018 and has led campaigns for artists like and . He will report to Gill. Jecoure Lamothe , Vice President (VP) of A&R and Marketing, will manage day-to-day operations for RBC Records, focusing on releases from artists like Chief Keef. Lamothe, who joined BMG in 2018, will report to Reid.

, Vice President (VP) of A&R and Marketing, will manage day-to-day operations for RBC Records, focusing on releases from artists like Chief Keef. Lamothe, who joined BMG in 2018, will report to Reid. Zarah Ortiz , VP of Repertoire and Campaign Management, based in Miami, will handle the LATAM repertoire strategy in Mexico and Brazil. She will report to Loba.

, VP of Repertoire and Campaign Management, based in Miami, will handle the LATAM repertoire strategy in Mexico and Brazil. She will report to Loba. Bryan Columbus, appointed VP of Recorded Music in Canada, will lead frontline recording efforts from Toronto and report to Loba.

This restructuring is part of BMG’s broader strategy under CEO Thomas Coesfeld, who has been driving significant changes, including bringing the company’s digital distribution in-house. This led to the end of their distribution deal with Warner Music Group/ADA and the striking of a new agreement with Universal Music Group for physical distribution.