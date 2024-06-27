Tara Richardson Launches T-Time Management

LONDON, UK (vip-booking) – UK Artist Manager Tara Richardson has launched her own management company after a successful tenure of 17 years at Q Prime UK.

Having decided to strike out independently, Richardson has established T-Time Management. Her impressive career at Q Prime, starting in 2007, included collaborations with artists such as Snow Patrol, Foals, Declan McKenna, Nell Mescal, and The Last Dinner Party.

T-Time Management, headquartered in London’s Marylebone, will be cooperative. The firm aims to integrate young talent in management, design, marketing, and other creative fields, leveraging Richardson’s three decades of industry experience.

Richardson is eager to foster a collaborative environment at T-Time Management, attracting a diverse group of sharp, creative professionals from various disciplines.

In an interview with Music Week, Richardson shared, “After so many rewarding years at my previous position, setting up T-Time independently seemed like the natural next step. Over the last 20 years, I’ve had the privilege of discovering and nurturing some of the world’s leading talents, and T-Time is a direct continuation of that journey. I am thrilled about the potential of this new venture and the equal opportunities it will offer to all involved.”