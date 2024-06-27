Neil Young And Crazy Horse Cancel Rest Of Tour For 2024

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess)—Neil Young and Crazy Horse have had to postpone their first tour in over a decade due to recent illnesses among the band members.

In a heartfelt announcement on Wednesday (June 27) on Young’s official website, the band revealed that they are canceling their upcoming North American shows. They also expressed hope to reschedule the missed dates in the future.

“When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly, our great tour will have a big unplanned break,” the statement read. “We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

The message continued with gratitude and concern for their fans: “Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is #1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you… and for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy.”

The Love Earth Tour, which kicked off in April, saw the band performing several shows before having to postpone some dates. Now, the future dates have been canceled.

Ticketmaster lists the following affected dates as canceled: July 25 in Bend, Oregon; July 26 in George, Washington; July 29 in West Valley City, Utah; and July 31 in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The Hollywood Bowl show scheduled for September 29 has also been removed from the venue’s website.

The Southern California Ohana Festival, set for September 27-28, announced on social media that Young and Crazy Horse will no longer be headlining. Similarly, the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville seeks a new headliner after the band pulled out.

Despite these setbacks, Young and Crazy Horse remain optimistic about the future. Reflecting on their journey, they shared, “The Love Earth Tour, initially announced as a 16-show jaunt and launched April 25 in San Diego, California, ‘has been a great experience for us so far. Great audience and music. We have had a blast!'”