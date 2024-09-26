Pet Shop Boys And Manager Angela Becker To Be Honored at 2024 Artist And Manager Awards

LONDON, UK (vip-booking) – At the 2024 Artist & Manager Awards, the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and Music Managers Forum (MMF) will honor the Pet Shop Boys and their longtime manager, Angela Becker.

Becker, who has guided the duo since 2009, will be recognised for her pivotal role in shaping their enduring influence on music and culture. In recognition of her leadership and innovation, she will receive the Artist Manager Partnership Award, sponsored by PPL.

The awards ceremony, which highlights the contributions of creative artists and their entrepreneurial partners, will take place at London’s Bloomsbury Big Top on Thursday, November 21, and will be hosted by BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Remi Burgz.

Under Becker’s management, the Pet Shop Boys have continued to thrive. They recently headlined BBC Radio 2’s In The Park festival and saw their album “Nonetheless” reach No. 2 in the UK charts in April, their highest-charting studio album since 1993. The duo also completed a sold-out UK and European tour, including a London’s Royal Opera House residency.

Having sold over 50 million records and released 60 singles across five decades, the Pet Shop Boys remain a powerhouse in music. As they approach the 40th anniversary of their debut album in 2025, Becker’s role has been crucial in navigating the changing music industry, expanding their live performances, and launching innovative projects such as their x2 record label.

Annabella Coldrick, chief executive of Music Managers Forum, said: “The MMF and FAC are delighted that Pet Shop Boys and Angela Becker will join us on November 21 to receive their Artist Manager Partnership Award. The award is a testament to their extraordinary impact on music and culture and how they have deftly navigated such a radically changing business – embracing innovation, pushing boundaries, and always with charisma and panache. Forty years since the release of West End Girls, Neil, Chris and Angela remain a true inspiration to the artist and management communities.”