Iconoclast Inks Publishing Rights Deal With Rapper Eve

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Iconoclast has officially acquired the publishing rights to the Grammy Award-winning rapper Eve catalog, as announced in a press release on September 25. MBW sources estimate the deal to be between $25 million and $50 million. Eve, a trailblazer in hip-hop, gained widespread recognition in the late ‘90s with her debut album Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady is the third female rapper to top the Billboard 200.

Iconoclast highlighted Eve’s lasting influence with hits like “Gangsta Lovin,” “Love Is Blind,” and “Who’s That Girl,” calling her a “defining voice in hip-hop” with a unique fusion of rap and R&B. Throughout her career, Eve has collaborated with icons such as The Roots, Missy Elliott, and Alicia Keys. Notably, her collaboration with Gwen Stefani on “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” earned a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2002 and was recently sampled by Central Cee in his 2022 track “Doja.”

Olivier Chastan, founder and CEO of Iconoclast, praised Eve, saying, “Eve’s contributions to hip hop and popular culture are unparalleled. She’s a great artist and a true pioneer for women in the genre.” Chastan’s company continues to grow, having secured deals for the catalogs of Robbie Robertson, Tony Bennett, and Giorgio Moroder, among others, in recent months.

Representatives for Eve in the transaction included Massive Management’s Wayne Russell and Pippa Wealthall, with legal assistance from Statham Gill Davies Law and Jab Music.