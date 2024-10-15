Breaking Benjamin Signs With BMG Ahead Of The Release Of Their Next Album

(CelebrityAccess) — Multi-Platinum hard rock group Breaking Benjamin has sined a global recording deal with German label BMG ahead of the release of their first new music since 2018.

“Working on these new songs has been a fresh experience for all of us. We’ve stayed true to the core of who Breaking Benjamin is, but we’ve also pushed ourselves creatively, exploring new sounds and ideas that we haven’t tapped into before. It’s been about striking that balance between honoring our roots while introducing a fresh take on what our music can be,” the band said in a joint statement.

Breaking Benjamin has consistently pushed the boundaries of rock music with their raw energy, powerful songwriting, and a connection with fans that’s both intense and enduring. We’re incredibly proud to support them as they embark on their next chapter with us at BMG,” added Sean Heydorn, SVP, Head of Rock and Rise Records.

With a career that spans two decades, Breaking Benjamin have earned three Platinum albums, two Gold albums, one 4x Platinum single, one 3x Platinum single, one 2x Platinum single, three Platinum singles, and six Gold singles.

Breaking Benjamin has been teasing fans with a countdown clock their forthcoming seventh studio album, which is due later this year.