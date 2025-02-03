Cooper Alan Launches The Cooper Alan Foundation To Support Mental Healthcare

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rising Country star Cooper Alan announced the launch of the Cooper Alan Foundation, supporting organizations and causes focused on mental health care.

Alan officially launched the foundation during a weekend’s worth of events in Charlotte, North Carolina that began on Friday with a Nashville style writer’s round featuring Alan and Walker Hayes, followed by the debut of Alan’s Bar Tour in front of a sold-out crowd at the Fillmore on Saturday.

He also released his latest single, “I Gotcha,” with proceeds from both the show and the track going directly to the foundation.

This year, the more than $400,000 raised by the foundation directly benefits the HopeWay Foundation of Charlotte, which offers exceptional care to individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

“The idea for this foundation came to me last spring when my mom reached out with a big vision to give back in a meaningful way. Mental health has always been a cause close to my heart, and it’s been an incredible experience to work alongside my parents and my wife, Hally, on this new journey. Raising money and awareness for such an important cause has truly been one of the greatest honors and joys of my life. We’re excited to continue this work together for many years ahead!” Alan said.