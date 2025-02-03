The Lineup Announced For The 10th Annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation announced the star-powered lineup for the touring Outlaw Music Festival as the event marks its 10th anniversary this year.
For 2025, event organizers heralded what is billed as Outlaw’s biggest lineup with a rotating bill that includes headliners such as Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.
Additionally, the 2025 lineup includes Waxahatchee, Charles Wesley Godwin, Lucinda Williams, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Trampled By Turtles, The Mavericks, Sierra Hull, Willow Avalon, Waylon Payne, Madeline Edwards, Lily Meola, Myron Elkins, Tami Neilson, and more who will also perform in select cities for the tour.
The tour officially kicks off on May 13th at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ, and runs through September 19th when the festival is scheduled for the Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI.
The full list of tour dates
May 13, 2025 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Sierra Hull
- Lily Meola
May 15, 2025 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Sierra Hull
- Lily Meola
May 16, 2025 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Sierra Hull
May 18, 2025 – Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Sierra Hull
- Lily Meola
May 20, 2025 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Nampa, ID
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Sierra Hull
- Lily Meola
May 22, 2025 – ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Sierra Hull
- Lily Meola
May 24, 2025 – Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Lake Street Dive
- Sierra Hull
- Lily Meola
May 25, 2025 – The Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy, WA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Lake Street Dive
- Sierra Hull
- Lily Meola
June 20, 2025 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Trampled by Turtles
- Myron Elkins
June 21, 2025 – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
- Myron Elkins
June 22, 2025 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Trampled by Turtles
- Myron Elkins
June 25, 2025 – FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Trampled by Turtles
- Tami Neilson
June 27, 2025 – Radians Amphitheater, Memphis, TN
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Trampled by Turtles
- Tami Neilson
June 28, 2025 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Trampled by Turtles
- Tami Neilson
June 29, 2025 – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Ridgedale, MO
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Trampled by Turtles
- Tami Neilson
July 5, 2025 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- The Avett Brothers
- The Mavericks
- Tami Neilson
July 6, 2025 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- The Avett Brothers
- The Mavericks
- Tami Neilson
July 25, 2025 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Willow Avalon
July 26, 2025 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Willow Avalon
July 27, 2025 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Willow Avalon
July 29, 2025 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Willow Avalon
August 1, 2025 – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Wilco
- Lucinda Williams
- Waylon Payne
August 2, 2025 – Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Wilco
- Lucinda Williams
- Waylon Payne
August 3, 2025 – BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Wilco
- Lucinda Williams
- Waylon Payne
August 8, 2025 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- The Red Clay Strays
- Waylon Payne
August 9, 2025 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- The Red Clay Strays
- Waylon Payne
August 10, 2025 – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Turnpike Troubadours
- The Red Clay Strays
- Waylon Payne
September 5, 2025 – Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Sheryl Crow
- Waxahatchee
- Madeline Edwards
September 6, 2025 – Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Sheryl Crow
- Waxahatchee
- Madeline Edwards
September 7, 2025 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- TBA
- Waxahatchee
- Madeline Edwards
September 12, 2025 – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Sheryl Crow
- Waxahatchee
- Madeline Edwards
September 13, 2025 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Sheryl Crow
- Waxahatchee
- Madeline Edwards
September 14, 2025 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Sheryl Crow
- Madeline Edwards
September 19, 2025 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Sheryl Crow
- Waxahatchee
- Madeline Edwards