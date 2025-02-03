The Lineup Announced For The 10th Annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Willie Nelson, Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation announced the star-powered lineup for the touring Outlaw Music Festival as the event marks its 10th anniversary this year.

For 2025, event organizers heralded what is billed as Outlaw’s biggest lineup with a rotating bill that includes headliners such as Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.

Additionally, the 2025 lineup includes Waxahatchee, Charles Wesley Godwin, Lucinda Williams, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Trampled By Turtles, The Mavericks, Sierra Hull, Willow Avalon, Waylon Payne, Madeline Edwards, Lily Meola, Myron Elkins, Tami Neilson, and more who will also perform in select cities for the tour.

The tour officially kicks off on May 13th at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, AZ, and runs through September 19th when the festival is scheduled for the Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI.

The full list of tour dates

May 13, 2025 – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 15, 2025 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 16, 2025 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

May 18, 2025 – Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 20, 2025 – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Nampa, ID

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 22, 2025 – ONE Spokane Stadium, Spokane, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 24, 2025 – Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Lake Street Dive

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

May 25, 2025 – The Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy, WA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Lake Street Dive

Sierra Hull

Lily Meola

June 20, 2025 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Myron Elkins

June 21, 2025 – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Myron Elkins

June 22, 2025 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Myron Elkins

June 25, 2025 – FirstBank Amphitheater, Franklin, TN

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

June 27, 2025 – Radians Amphitheater, Memphis, TN

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

June 28, 2025 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

June 29, 2025 – Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Ridgedale, MO

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Trampled by Turtles

Tami Neilson

July 5, 2025 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

The Avett Brothers

The Mavericks

Tami Neilson

July 6, 2025 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

The Avett Brothers

The Mavericks

Tami Neilson

July 25, 2025 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Charles Wesley Godwin

Willow Avalon

July 26, 2025 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Charles Wesley Godwin

Willow Avalon

July 27, 2025 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Charles Wesley Godwin

Willow Avalon

July 29, 2025 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

Willow Avalon

August 1, 2025 – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Wilco

Lucinda Williams

Waylon Payne

August 2, 2025 – Broadview Stage at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Wilco

Lucinda Williams

Waylon Payne

August 3, 2025 – BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Wilco

Lucinda Williams

Waylon Payne

August 8, 2025 – Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

The Red Clay Strays

Waylon Payne

August 9, 2025 – Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

The Red Clay Strays

Waylon Payne

August 10, 2025 – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Turnpike Troubadours

The Red Clay Strays

Waylon Payne

September 5, 2025 – Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 6, 2025 – Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 7, 2025 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

TBA

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 12, 2025 – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 13, 2025 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Waxahatchee

Madeline Edwards

September 14, 2025 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Sheryl Crow

Madeline Edwards

September 19, 2025 – Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI