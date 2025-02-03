Exceleration Music Group Acquires Mack Avenue Music Group

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Exceleration Music, the music investment firm founded by Glen Barros, John Burk, Amy Dietz, Charles Caldas, and Dave Hansen, announced the acquisition of Mack Avenue Music Group, a jazz label collective.

The deal expands Exceleration’s existing portfolio of jazz labels that already includes Candid Records.

Following the acquisition, Mack Avenue’s operations will be integrated with Exceleration’s jazz group and led by Mack Avenue’s current president, Denny Stillwell, along with a team of key executives from both Mack Avenue and Candid Records.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Denny, his team, and the incredible Mack Avenue artist roster into the Exceleration family,” said John Burk, Partner at Exceleration Music. “The combining of Mack Avenue and Candid Records represents an important step in our mission to build the ultimate independent label home for today’s greatest jazz artists. Together, we will continue to honor the labels’ remarkable heritages while providing the resources and expertise to help our artists reach new heights.”

“Joining forces with Glen, John and the like-minded team at Exceleration is a transformative opportunity for Mack Avenue and our unique artist roster,” said Denny Stilwell, President of Mack Avenue Music Group. “With Exceleration’s support, knowledge and enthusiasm, we are confident our special brand as artist advocates will thrive as we continue to bring this fantastic music to the world.”

Founded in 1999, Mack Avenue represents a roster that includes key artists such as Christian McBride, Cécile McLorin Salvant, and Kenny Garrett.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.