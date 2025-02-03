Canadian Radio Icon DJ John Donabie Has Passed Away

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Over the weekend Canada’s social media platforms buzzed with the news that legendary radio DJ John Donabie had passed away in Toronto on Thursday, January 30th after a long fight with cancer. He was 78.

During his six decade career Donabie introduced Canadian radio audiences in Oshawa, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver to a generation of prime rock, folk, country, and jazz performers and their recordings.

His interviewing skills are legendary, and his background includes highly collectible interviews of John Lennon, Levon Helm and Robbie Robertson of The Band, Meatloaf, Joe Cocker, Garth Brooks, Ronnie Hawkins, and many, many others.

From his early days at CKLB-AM in Oshawa, Ontario in the late ‘60s to his high profile stints at CKFH-AM, CHUM-FM, Q107 (CILQ-FM), CKFM, CJRT-FM, and CIUT-FM in Toronto, as well as at CJFM Montreal, and CKLG-FM Vancouver, Donabie forever championed Canadian music, helping to father the work of so many emerging musicians to a national audience.

While working in Vancouver in 1976, Donabie got a call from Levon Helm of The Band who informed him the group was packing it in, and did he want to be his guest at something they were calling “The Last Waltz.” Donabie jumped at the chance, and stayed in San Francisco for a week going to all the Last Waltz rehearsals and, of course, the famous Thanksgiving Day concert.

In 2013, Donabie was awarded the Canadian Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame Award, and the Allan Waters Broadcast Lifetime Achievement Award at Canadian Music Week in Toronto.

“I just want to say that I have been in love with the medium of radio since I was a very little boy,” Donabie shyly said at the ceremony. “I still am.

“I was lucky enough to work for two families in my career,” he continued. “The Waters family and the Slaight family. Thank you Jimmy (Waters), thank you Gary (Slaight). I can only hope some of you have the opportunity to work for family-owned radio stations in your career. There’s nothing else like it.”

At a gala dinner and induction ceremony at the Jubilee Pavilion in Oshawa on November 7th, 2024, Donabie was honored by the Oshawa Rotary Club as one of six new inductees to the Oshawa Walk of Fame.

Donabie hailed from Courtice, Ontario, a community adjacent to Oshawa, about 60 km (37 mi) east of Toronto.

As a teenager Donabie was a true music fan. The first 45 he bought at the Wilson and Lee music store in downtown Oshawa in 1959 was “She Say (Oom Dooby Doom)” by the Diamonds. Soon afterwards he bought Lloyd Price’s “Personality.”

His radio career suitably started at Oshawa’s CKLB-AM in 1965 after he sought out one of its announcer, George Gudgeon, to ask about renting a PA system for the Chancellors, a local R&B group he was managing.

That encounter led to Donabie being hired for his own show at CKLB-AM. He left after 18 months for an all-night R&B show at CKFH-AM in Toronto in the fall of 1967, followed by a high profile show at CHUM-FM. After stints at CJFM Montreal, and CKLG-FM Vancouver, Donabie returned to Toronto to be part of newly launched rock station Q107 (CILQ-FM) in 1977,

Next came shows at CFRB-AM, CKFM-FM, CIND-FM, and JAZZ.FM.91 in Toronto.

Donabie hosted CBC-TV’s news and information series “Afternoon Delight” in the late 1970s.

He retired in 2018 after hosting for six years the weekly “Mixed Bag” show on the University of Toronto campus station CIUT-FM.

Salutes to John Donabie:

Canadian broadcaster Duff Roman:

“Such deeply sad news. I got to work with John, first at FH and then, of course, at CHUM-FM. I came to appreciate his huge talent and amazing gift for interviewing big stars. There is a long list of iconic artists who found a rare comfort level with John. They liked John’s relaxed style and knew he had always done his homework. There was much mutual respect and they would open up and let their secrets out.

But that was John. Intelligent but humble. A great friend and colleague who touched a lot of radio listeners in the process.

Rest in peace old friend.”

Jim JJ Johnston, JJ Media/Management:

“I thought he was one of the coolest dudes on-air. He had such a rock star delivery in his voice and was hooked into anything big in the music world. I used to hear his interviews with the biggest, and read all about him in the trade magazines. I met him at a function or two and the guy carried himself like a rock star, and in a good way.”

Singer and friend Shawne Jackson-Troiano:

“Sad, sad news. Another legend gone. John was one of the greatest, most knowledgeable radio personalities ever! He supported Canadian music in every way possible. He was loved. Deepest condolences to lovely Ala, daughter Sam, son James and to you as well Larry. RIP John.”

Bruce Good of The Good Brothers

“John was an iconic figure in Canadian radio. More importantly he was a friend. Condolences to his family, friends and fans.

With heartfelt sympathy and love.”

Toronto Influencer Eric Alper:

“Canadian radio just lost a legend. John Donabie has passed away, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the very fabric of music broadcasting in Canada. From his early days at CHUM to his influential run at CKFH and CHUM-FM, John wasn’t just a DJ—he was a storyteller, a curator, and a champion of artists. His interviews with icons like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and Leonard Cohen remain master classes in music journalism. A true advocate for Canadian talent, he helped shape the soundtrack of generations. Rest easy, John—your voice will never fade.”

Larry LeBlanc, Senior Editor, CelebrityAccess:

“John Donabie was a lifetime friend. We met while he was hosting his show in Oshawa, and I guested as a journalist from the Ajax Advertiser nearby. We worked together at numerous radio stations over the years. We talked usually several times a week sharing our love of music, especially R&B soul music, and recordings of The Band, Van Morrison, Stax Records, and so many others. Darn I miss him already.”