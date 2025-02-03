Beyoncé To Bring ‘Cowboy Carter’ To Stadiums In The U.S. and Europe

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following a big night at the Grammys that included an Album of the Year trophy for her crossover country album, Cowboy Carter, music legend Beyoncé announced plans for a an international stadium tour.

Produced and directed by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, the 22-date tour is scheduled to kick off with four shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, starting on April 28.

Additional North American dates include multiple performances at Chicago’s Soldier Field and Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In June, Beyoncé heads to the UK and France for performances in London and Paris, followed by a return to the U.S. where she is scheduled to perform in Houston, Atlanta, and Washington D.C.

Artist presales for the tour begin on February 13th, followed by a general onsale on February 14th.

COWBOY CARTER TOUR DATES:

April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 01, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 04, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 07, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

June 05, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 07, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France

June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

July 04, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 07, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium

July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium