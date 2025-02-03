Live Nation’s Faster Horses Fest Cancels For 2025

BROOKLYN, MI (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Michigan’s Faster Horses country music festival, announced that the event was taking a strategic pause in 2025.

“We have made the decision to pause Faster Horses Festival in 2025,” organizers announced in a statement shared on the festival’s website. “We love our friends at Michigan International Speedway, the community, and all of those all those behind the scenes. While we hope to bring you something in the future, for now we encourage you to keep the community strong and support live music in Michigan!”

The missive went on to thank the Speedway for its support and said organizers are working to return to the region in some form.

“We love our friends at Michigan International Speedway, the community, and all of those all those behind the scenes. While we hope to bring you something in the future, for now we encourage you to keep the community strong and support live music in Michigan!”

The festival, which debuted in 2019 and typically takes place in July at Michigan International Speedway, is part of Live Nation’s portfolio of North American events.

Past editions of the festival have showcased some of the biggest names in country music, including Morgan Wallen, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Hardy, and more.