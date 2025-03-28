Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan And Brooks & Dunn to Headline Country Calling

OCEAN CITY, MD (CelebrityAccess) – Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Brooks & Dunn are slated to headline the star-studded lineup for Country Calling Festival 2025, headed back to the Ocean City Boardwalk October 3-5. Showcasing more than 35 artists across three stages over three days at Ocean City Inlet Beach, the weekend includes performances from Zach Top, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Koe Wetzel, Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen, Treaty Oak Revival, Flatland Cavalry, Gary Allan, Gavin Adcock, Tyler Hubbard, Tucker Wetmore, Wynonna Judd, Chase Rice, LeAnn Rimes, and many others.

Access to the lowest-priced 3-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will be available Friday, March 28, at 10 a.m. ET. If tickets remain, a general on-sale will follow at 11 a.m. ET. To sign up for the presale code and shop Country Calling’s limited festival merch, visit www.countrycallingfestival.com. Hotel + Festival Experience packages are also available for 3-Day Tickets.

Festival goers will have access to the Ocean City Boardwalk and its resident businesses, including restaurants, bars, variety shops, and more, as well as the beloved Jolly Roger at the Pier Amusement Park. Both are located inside the festival grounds and included with the purchase of a Country Calling Festival ticket.

Ticket types include 1-Day and 3-Day, General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets, and layaway payment plans start at $25 down. GA+ tickets offer fans unlimited access to a private lounge with seating, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary water, a private bar with drinks for purchase, and a dedicated on-site hospitality team.

VIP Tickets offer an exclusive seated viewing platform at the main stage as well as dedicated viewing areas at all stages, unlimited access to two VIP Lounges including air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase and complimentary water, lockers and mobile charging units for rent, an on-site hospitality team, and more.

Platinum Tickets include front-of-stage viewing at all stages, complimentary all-day dining and full-service bars, access to two Platinum Lounges with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary lockers and mobile charging, a dedicated festival entry lane, all the amenities of VIP, GA+, and GA, and more.

For the full list of ticket offerings and to purchase 1-Day or 3-Day Tickets, visit www.countrycallingfestival.com/tickets.