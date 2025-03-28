She Is The Music Honors Gracie Abrams And Her Team

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – She Is The Music honored GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams and her team of women at the Women Sharing The Spotlight event at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Thursday (March 27). The powerful evening celebrated 50 impactful women in the music industry, each of whom shared their spotlight with another woman in the business.

At the event, global superstar Alicia Keys took the stage to introduce Gracie Abrams, saying, “When I found out that she has, like, 40 women who are a part of her team…this is the living embodiment, the walking the walk, the breathing the breath, the doing the thing that we’re talking about. Because it’s one thing to talk about it, it’s another thing to live it and breathe it and execute it and be it and believe in it…this all female led team is still an exception in this business, and this is a reminder that we belong in every room, we belong at every table, and we should be leading every conversation.”

Abrams accepted the honor by saying, “It’s an interesting time to be a woman in America and I firmly believe that the way we survive and thrive is by leading together, by sticking our necks out for each other – especially when it’s difficult – and by being in community as much as possible. To improvise off Margaret Mead, if you’ll allow: ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed WOMEN can change the world. In fact, it’s the only thing that ever has.’”

Attendees also heard powerful remarks from Universal Music Publishing Group Chairman and CEO, She Is The Music co-founder Jody Gerson, and She Is The Music Executive Director Michelle Yablans.