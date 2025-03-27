Mike Campbell’s ‘Heartbreaker’ Memoir Becomes A NYT Best-Seller

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) —Heartbreaker, the new memoir by guitarist and songwriter Mike Campbell, debuted on the New York Times Best Seller List, landing at #8 on the Hardcover Nonfiction list and #9 on the Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction list.

Best known as the lead guitarist for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Campbell’s memoir traces the band’s journey from its inception in 1976 to its final days following Tom Petty’s tragic passing in 2017.

Campbell’s signature guitar work helped define the Heartbreakers’ sound, and his songwriting contributions produced numerous hits, including “Refugee,” “Here Comes My Girl,” “You Got Lucky,” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.”

“This is my book,” Campbell shares. “It’s the story of a poor kid from Jacksonville, Florida, who realized a dream through music. It’s a long journey of hard work, dedication, and luck. Playing guitar and writing songs has been my inspiration and purpose. It’s a story of hope, redemption, and gratitude—a testament that dreams can come true if you believe in yourself and follow your truth. It took two years to write, and it’s a labor of love. I hope you enjoy the ride!”

Ben Schafer, Executive Editor at Grand Central Publishing, praises the book, stating, “Mike Campbell’s Heartbreaker is everything one hopes for in a rock memoir. Like the remarkable body of work he co-created with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, it delivers on every level from beginning to end.”

Co-written with Ari Surdoval, Heartbreaker was published by Grand Central Publishing.

Alongside the memoir’s release, Campbell is preparing to hit the road with his band, Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs.

The tour kicks off with two shows at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on June 12 & 13 and wraps up on August 10 at Asheville Yards Amphitheater in North Carolina.

MIKE CAMPBELL & THE DIRTY KNOBS – 2025 TOUR DATES

June 12 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena *

June 13 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena *

July 25 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium †

July 26 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium †

July 31 — Lewiston, KY — Artpark †

August 1 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE †

August 2 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live! †

August 3 — Roanoke, VA — Berglund Performing Arts Theatre †

August 5 — North Charleston, SC — Firefly Distillery †

August 7 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater †

August 8 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre †

August 9 — Atlanta, GA — Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park †

August 10 — Asheville, NC — Asheville Yards Amphitheater †