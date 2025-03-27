Johnny Mathis Announces His Imminent Retirement From Touring

(CelebrityAcceess) — Legendary pop and jazz singer Johnny Mathis has announced his retirement from touring due to health issues.

Mathis, who is nearly 90, revealed he is suffering from “memory issues,” which have recently accelerated, prompting the decision to step away from the limelight.

According to Mathis, upcoming shows from his current Voice of Romance tour, will take place as scheduled until May 18th, when Mathis is scheduled to make his final performance at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in New Jersey.

Refunds for the canceled shows will be available at the point of purchase.

Mathis rose to fame in the 1950s with hits like “Chances Are,” “Misty,” and “It’s Not for Me to Say,” helping him sell more than 360 million albums over the course of his storied career.

Among his many accomplishments, Mathis is credited with releasing one of the first greatest hits albums, after his 1958 album Johnny’s Greatest Hits spent more than nine years on the Billboard charts.

Mathis was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2003.