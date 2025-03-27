James Ahearn Joins The Circuit Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Circuit Group, a company focused on helping artists to develop new opportunities around their intellectual property, announced a new venture with veteran manager James Ahearn, Founder of Buena Artists & Projects, to expand The Circuit Group’s global artist management team.

As part of the deal, Ahearn joins The Circuit Group with his full roster, including Sparrow & Barbossa, Two Friends, and Stevie Appleton/Collect 200.

A veteran of the artist management world, Ahearn’s career includes roles at Caroline Distribution (now Virgin Label Services), and Red Light Management, before joining Wassim Slaiby’s SALXCO in 2018.

“The Circuit Group has built something truly special: an innovative, forward-thinking company with a worldwide reach that creates meaningful opportunities for artists,” said Ahearn. “I have deep admiration for what Dean and the team have accomplished, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the company and launch my own division within this incredible ecosystem. I look forward to working alongside a team that shares my passion for artist development and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in music.”

Dean Wilson, CEO of The Circuit Group, stated, “James is an exceptional talent with an impressive track record in artist management. His ability to identify and develop artists, foster impactful partnerships, and navigate both the major label system and independent space makes him a perfect fit for The Circuit Group. We’re excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to the new opportunities his expertise and vision will bring.”