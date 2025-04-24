Germany’s FBDKV Releases Guide For CSRD Sustainability Reporting

BERLIN (VIP-NEWS) — The German Federal Association of the Concert and Event Industry (BDKV) has published a new guidebook, How To Report, to help its members prepare for the EU`s upcoming Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Developed in collaboration with sustainability consultancies Sustainable Venue and The Changency, the publication aims to simplify the transition to mandatory sustainability reporting for companies in the live events sector.

Available free for BDKV members via the association’s website, the guide outlines how companies—especially small and medium-sized enterprises—can align with the new CSRD standards using the Voluntary Standard for Non-Listed SMEs (VSME) as a foundation. Non-members can request access to the guide through the site.

Mike Keller, founder of Sustainable Venue, emphasized that the events industry is at a turning point. “It’s about more than just metrics. It’s about a mindset. Transparency can help companies shape a better future for society,” he said.

Sarah Lüngen, co-author and founder of The Changency, added, “The guide lowers the barrier for companies starting their sustainability journey. It’s practical, strategic, and designed to deliver value without unnecessary detours.”

BDKV Managing Director Johannes Everke praised the collective effort behind the guide. “From the industry, for the industry—this publication showcases the power of collaboration within our network. It’s a major step forward in supporting sustainable development across our sector.”

The association stressed that the guide is intended as a practical tool, not legal advice, and recommends companies stay informed about regulatory updates and seek expert guidance as needed.