Roger Waters Announces “This Is Not A Drill” North American Solo Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter and Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters announced plans for a solo tour of North America.

The “Roger Waters: This Is Not a Drill,” arena tour kicks off in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena in July with dates scheduled throughout the summer before the tour wraps in Dallas on Oct. 3rd.

It’ll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred,” Waters told Rolling Stone in September. “My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock and roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself.”

While best known for his work with Pink Floyd, Rogers has released numerous solo albums as well, including 2018’s “Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale” which adapts the noted composers 1918 theatrical work “L’Histoire du soldat.”

Ticket presales for the 31-city tour will go on sale on January 29 through 30th, with sales to the general public commencing on January 31st.