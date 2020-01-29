Outlook Origins Reveals First Wave of Artists For 2020 Edition: Shy FX, dBridge, Wookie, Youngsta & More

CROATIA (CelebrityAccess) – Excitement continues to build for this year’s edition of Outlook Origins as the cult bass festival returns to its roots at the Garden Resort in Tisno, Croatia from July 30th to August 3rd.

Outlook has built a world-renowned reputation for focussing on the best in drum & bass, dubstep, grime, garage, reggae and more. According to festival organizers, the mission this year is to showcase the very best in the game, old and new, as curated by 13 legends of the bass genre including Calibre, D Double E, DJ Storm, Flava D, Fliptrix, Goldie, Iration Steppas, Lenzman, Mala, Mungo’s Hifi, The Bug, Zed Bias, and Hybrid Minds.

The first wave of artists set to join these heavyweight are Shy FX, dBridge, Breakage, Randall, Doc Scott, DRS and Fabio & Grooverider, El-B, Horsepower Productions, Hatcha, Youngsta, Wookie, Darwin, P. Money, J.Sparrow and 6 Figure Gang (aka cult collective Dobby, FAUZIA, Jossy Mitsu, L U C Y, Sherelle and Yazzus), as well as Children of Zeus and Coops among others.

Further details on the beach parties, boat parties, after-parties, the opening concert, and the highly anticipated stage splits will be announced soon.

In the meantime, you can check out the full list of first-round artists below. To purchase tickets click HERE.

Outlook Origins 2020 Lineup:

207

6 Figure Gang (Dobby, FAUZIA, Jossy Mitsu, L U C Y, Sherelle, Yazzus)

Ant TC1

Black Barrel

Black Josh

Blazin

Breakage

Breakfake

Buer

Channel One

Children of Zeus

Coops

Darwin

dBridge

Digital

Digitron

Distinct Motive

Dj Flight

DLR

Doc Scott

Dred

DRS

Dub Head

DubDiggerz

Dubkasm

Dubolik & Lo Peaks

Egoless

El-B

Fabio & Grooverider

Fiend

Finwa

Flowdan

Hatcha

Highlander

Horsepower Productions

Ila Brugal

J:Kenzo

J. Sparrow

Jah Shaka

John B

Jubilee

Kahn

Kid Drama

Kryo

Loefah

Mantra

MC GQ

MC Tempza

Mind of A Dragon

Mr K

N-Type

O.B.F feat. Charlie P & Sr. Wilson

One87

P Money

Parly B

Perception

Pinch

Ramsez

Randall

Roots In Session

Sammy Virji

Satl

Scratchclart & Lady Lykez

Shepdog

Shosh (24HR Garage Girls)

Shy FX

Sicaria Sound

Siskiyou

Surreal

Wookie

Youngsta