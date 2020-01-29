Outlook Origins Reveals First Wave of Artists For 2020 Edition: Shy FX, dBridge, Wookie, Youngsta & More

CROATIA (CelebrityAccess) – Excitement continues to build for this year’s edition of Outlook Origins as the cult bass festival returns to its roots at the Garden Resort in Tisno, Croatia from July 30th to August 3rd.
Outlook has built a world-renowned reputation for focussing on the best in drum & bass, dubstep, grime, garage, reggae and more. According to festival organizers, the mission this year is to showcase the very best in the game, old and new, as curated by 13 legends of the bass genre including Calibre, D Double E, DJ Storm, Flava D, Fliptrix, Goldie, Iration Steppas, Lenzman, Mala, Mungo’s Hifi, The Bug, Zed Bias, and Hybrid Minds.
The first wave of artists set to join these heavyweight are Shy FX, dBridge, Breakage, Randall, Doc Scott, DRS and Fabio & Grooverider, El-B, Horsepower Productions, Hatcha, Youngsta, Wookie, Darwin, P. Money, J.Sparrow and 6 Figure Gang (aka cult collective Dobby, FAUZIA, Jossy Mitsu, L U C Y, Sherelle and Yazzus), as well as Children of Zeus and Coops among others.
Further details on the beach parties, boat parties, after-parties, the opening concert, and the highly anticipated stage splits will be announced soon.
In the meantime, you can check out the full list of first-round artists below. To purchase tickets click HERE.