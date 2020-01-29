Outlook Origins Reveals First Wave of Artists For 2020 Edition: Shy FX, dBridge, Wookie, Youngsta & More
CROATIA (CelebrityAccess) – Excitement continues to build for this year’s edition of Outlook Origins as the cult bass festival returns to its roots at the Garden Resort in Tisno, Croatia from July 30th to August 3rd.

Outlook has built a world-renowned reputation for focussing on the best in drum & bass, dubstep, grime, garage, reggae and more. According to festival organizers, the mission this year is to showcase the very best in the game, old and new, as curated by 13 legends of the bass genre including Calibre, D Double E, DJ Storm, Flava D, Fliptrix, Goldie, Iration Steppas, Lenzman, Mala, Mungo’s Hifi, The Bug, Zed Bias, and Hybrid Minds.

The first wave of artists set to join these heavyweight are Shy FX, dBridge, Breakage, Randall, Doc Scott, DRS and Fabio & Grooverider, El-B, Horsepower Productions, Hatcha, Youngsta, Wookie, Darwin, P. Money, J.Sparrow and 6 Figure Gang (aka cult collective Dobby, FAUZIA, Jossy Mitsu, L U C Y, Sherelle and Yazzus), as well as Children of Zeus and Coops among others.

Further details on the beach parties, boat parties, after-parties, the opening concert, and the highly anticipated stage splits will be announced soon.

In the meantime, you can check out the full list of first-round artists below. To purchase tickets click HERE.

Outlook Origins 2020 Lineup:
207
6 Figure Gang (Dobby, FAUZIA, Jossy Mitsu, L U C Y, Sherelle, Yazzus)
Ant TC1
Black Barrel
Black Josh
Blazin
Breakage
Breakfake
Buer
Channel One
Children of Zeus
Coops
Darwin
dBridge
Digital
Digitron
Distinct Motive
Dj Flight
DLR
Doc Scott
Dred
DRS
Dub Head
DubDiggerz
Dubkasm
Dubolik & Lo Peaks
Egoless
El-B
Fabio & Grooverider
Fiend
Finwa
Flowdan
Hatcha
Highlander
Horsepower Productions
Ila Brugal
J:Kenzo
J. Sparrow
Jah Shaka
John B
Jubilee
Kahn
Kid Drama
Kryo
Loefah
Mantra
MC GQ
MC Tempza
Mind of A Dragon
Mr K
N-Type
O.B.F feat. Charlie P & Sr. Wilson
One87
P Money
Parly B
Perception
Pinch
Ramsez
Randall
Roots In Session
Sammy Virji
Satl
Scratchclart & Lady Lykez
Shepdog
Shosh (24HR Garage Girls)
Shy FX
Sicaria Sound
Siskiyou
Surreal
Wookie
Youngsta
