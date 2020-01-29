The Strokes Announce Limited Run Of North American Dates

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Strokes have announced a limited run of North American dates slated to kick off in March.

The band will perform on March 5 as part of Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, March 9 at WaMu Theater in Seattle and March 14 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Special guests King Princess and Alvvays will join The Strokes in L.A, with the latter also on the bill in Seattle and Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (Jan. 31) at 10am for the Los Angeles show and 12pm for the Seattle and Vancouver shows.