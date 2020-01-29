So Recordings Signs Placebo

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – So Recordings has announced the signing of multi-platinum alt-rock band Placebo for their next studio album.

Alex Weston at Riverman Management, the band’s longtime management home, said: “After many years of searching for our soulmates, we found them in So Recordings. A surprise perhaps but we couldn’t be happier to start the next phase in Placebo’s career with this team led by Adam Greenup and Reynold D’Silva. Good, honest, creative and inspiring people who we know are 100% committed to the band and this new album. It feels like home.”

D’Silva, CEO of Silva Screen Music Group, the parent company of So Recordings, added: “The band and their management could have signed with at least ten other labels and indeed they were pursued aggressively by all of them. To say we are over the moon is an understatement. Having heard the new tracks, this eighth album sees the band at their creative peak and cement their standing as a seminal band in the rock world.”

So Recording’s current roster includes Enter Shikari, Deaf Havana, Band Of Skulls, The Lafontaines, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Demob Happy, and Turbowolf, among others.