MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Rolling Loud Miami has announced a stacked lineup for its 2020 edition.

Post Malone, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky will all headline the three-day event which is slated to take place May 8-10 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

Rappers 21 Savage, Big Sean, Pop Smoke, Tyga, Gucci Mane and Young Thug will also perform.

Tickets for the festival go on sale to the general public on January 31.

You can check out the full festival lineup below: