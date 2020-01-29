ILMC Launches 2020 Conference Program

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The International Live Music Conference (ILMC) has today (Jan 29) revealed its 2020 conference program.

With over 100 speakers and 40 sessions lined up, the invitation-only conference is slated to take place March 3-6 at the Royal Garden Hotel in London.

Topics on the ILMC agenda this year include the agency, ticketing and festival sectors, greener touring, mental health, and the Insta-generation, among other things. ILMC’s hotly-anticipated Futures Forum will also make its return on Friday, March 6. Last year, the one-day keynote, which welcomes big names from the live music world to share insights gained from a life on the road with delegates, featured pop sensation Dua Lipa and her father Dugi.

Session chairs and workshop hosts include Alex Bruford and Stacey Pragnell (ATC Live), Sophi Lobl (C3 Presents), Paul Latham (consultant), Jackie Wilgar (Live Nation), Ruaha Kyyro (Fullsteam), Raye Cosbert (Metropolis), Jo Young (Ticketmaster), Karma Bertelsman and Lucy Levitt (Kilimanjaro Live), Kelly Bennaton (DHP), Prince Laryea (Shift Coaching), Lou Champion, Steve Machin (FanDragon), Chris Carey (TicketSwap), Michael Hosking (Midas Promotions), Claire O’Neill (A Greener Festival) and IQ’s Gordon Masson and Jon Chapple.