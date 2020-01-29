Keychange Announces 74 New Participants For Year-Long Capacity Building Programme

(CelebrityAccess) – 74 artists and music industry professionals from 12 different countries have been selected by industry and export experts as the future leaders that will take part in the Keychange development programme in 2020.

Participants include Estonian experimental singer and violinist, Maarja Nuut, Berlin-based lo-fi pop artist, DENA, and London alt-soul singer, Anaïs, among others.

According to a release, the programme, which is slated to launch with a full network meetup in Stockholm on February 13th and is being led by Reeperbahn Festival in partnership with PRS Foundation and Musikcentrum Öst, will give the 74 women and gender minority participants all the skills and opportunities they need to get to the next stage in their career. This is the first of three cohorts that will take part in the ambitious and future-facing four-year programme that was announced in Summer 2019, when Keychange was awarded €1.4m from the Creative Europe programme of the European Union. Alongside the full network meet-ups and mentoring, participants will take part in a ‘Creative Lab’ at one of the 13 festivals that are partnered with Keychange. The Creative Labs will offer showcasing opportunities to Artists, public speaking opportunities to Innovators, plus workshops, seminars, studio sessions, masterclasses and more.