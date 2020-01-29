APA Nashville Adds Jimmy Dasher As Agent
Jimmy Dasher. Courtesy of APA.
APA Nashville Adds Jimmy Dasher As Agent

Juliette Jagger
NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – APA has announced that Jimmy Dasher has joined the agency’s Nashville office as a music agent. Dasher will focus his efforts on booking clubs and theaters in the Western region of North America.

APA partner and Co-Head of Worldwide Concerts, Steve Lassiter, said: “As a performer turned agent, Jimmy brings a wealth of experience to his work from both perspectives. I’m very happy to have him join our Nashville team and look forward to working with him.”

Dasher added: “I’m excited to work with the team Steve has established at APA, and look forward to continuing to grow as an agent as I develop new relationships with their artists and buyers. It’s going to make a great home.”

A native of San Antonio, Texas, where he pursued his passion for guitar and singer-songwriting, Dasher went on to record and tour on a couple solo studio albums, as well as serving as guitarist and bass player for a number of touring acts.

In 2016, he transitioned to a behind-the-scenes career as an agent with Buddy Lee Attractions. Two years later, he joined Atomic Music Group where he built up a roster that included Doug Stone, Terry McBride and Doug Kershaw, among others.

