George Cheeks Named President & CEO Of CBS Entertainment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The newly-merged ViacomCBS announced that George Cheeks has been appointed President and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group, effective March 23, 2020.

In his new role, Cheeks will lead CBS, including the flagship CBS Television Network brand, which encompasses CBS Entertainment, CBS News and CBS Sports, CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Stations and CBS’ first-run syndication business.

Cheeks will also collaborate with VIacomCBS on branded digital ventures, including CBS All Access. Cheeks will report to Bob Bakish, President and CEO of ViacomCBS.

Cheeks joins ViacomCBS from NBCUniversal, where he most recently served as Vice Chairman, NBCUniversal Content Studios, but he brings more than 25 years of experience to the role. Prior to joining NBC in 2012, he served as EVP, Business Affairs and General Counsel for Viacom Music and Entertainment Group, while also serving as Head of Standards and Practices for Viacom Media.

“I am incredibly honored to join the stellar CBS team and help lead these incredible brands forward. From news to sports to entertainment, CBS sets the standard, and I look forward to building on this tremendous foundation as we find new and innovative ways to deliver CBS to audiences worldwide,” Cheeks said in a press statement.

Cheeks will succeed current Chairman and acting CEO Joe Ianniello, who, after helping to smooth the way for Cheeks during the transition period, will exit the company.

“I am very pleased to be able to leave CBS well positioned for long-term success,” said Joe Ianniello. “Throughout my 22-year tenure I have always said that the quality and integrity of the people of CBS are what make it great. We have extraordinary employees at all levels of this organization, and I couldn’t be prouder of how they do their jobs day in and day out. Working with Bob, I now look forward to ensuring a smooth transition to the next phase of leadership of CBS, so that the Eye can continue to thrive, just as it has for so long.”