5 Seconds Of Summer Announce North American ‘No Shame 2020 Tour’
Juliette Jagger
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) have today (Jan. 31) announced that they will be making their return to the road with their ‘No Shame 2020 Tour’

Fresh off the heels of their massive outing with The Chainsmokers, 5SOS’ summer 2020 tour will see the band playing a number of venues across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city trek will kick off August 19 in Denver, CO and make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, and more, before wrapping September 26 in Concord, CA.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Each ticket purchased will include a physical copy of the forthcoming 5SOS album (Interscope Records) which includes the singles “Easier” and “Teeth.” 5 Seconds of Summer will also offer VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets and access to a private soundcheck and Q&A. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information.

5SOS ‘NO SHAME 2020 TOUR’ DATES:

DATECITYVENUE
Wed Aug 19Denver, COFillmore Auditorium
Fri Aug 21Indianapolis, INThe Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sat Aug 22Detroit, MIMichigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sun Aug 23Toronto, CanadaBudweiser Stage
Tue Aug 25Minneapolis, MNThe Armory
Wed Aug 26Chicago, ILHuntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Fri Aug 28Washington DCThe Anthem
Sat Aug 29Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena
Wed Sep 02Boston, MARockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Thu Sep 03Gilford, NHBank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sat Sep 05Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Sep 06Allentown, PAAllentown Fair
Wed Sep 09Atlanta, GACoca-Cola Roxy
Thu Sep 10Jacksonville, FLDaily’s Place
Sat Sep 12Charlotte, NCCharlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 13Nashville, TNAscend Amphitheater
Tue Sep 15Irving, TXThe Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
Thu Sep 17The Woodlands, TXCynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Mon Sep 21Phoenix, AZArizona Federal Theatre (formerly Comerica Theatre)
Wed Sep 23Irvine, CAFivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 26Concord, CAConcord Pavilion
