5 Seconds Of Summer Announce North American ‘No Shame 2020 Tour’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) have today (Jan. 31) announced that they will be making their return to the road with their ‘No Shame 2020 Tour’.

Fresh off the heels of their massive outing with The Chainsmokers, 5SOS’ summer 2020 tour will see the band playing a number of venues across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city trek will kick off August 19 in Denver, CO and make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, and more, before wrapping September 26 in Concord, CA.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Each ticket purchased will include a physical copy of the forthcoming 5SOS album (Interscope Records) which includes the singles “Easier” and “Teeth.” 5 Seconds of Summer will also offer VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets and access to a private soundcheck and Q&A. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information.

5SOS ‘NO SHAME 2020 TOUR’ DATES: