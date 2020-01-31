5 Seconds Of Summer Announce North American ‘No Shame 2020 Tour’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) have today (Jan. 31) announced that they will be making their return to the road with their ‘No Shame 2020 Tour’.
Fresh off the heels of their massive outing with The Chainsmokers, 5SOS’ summer 2020 tour will see the band playing a number of venues across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city trek will kick off August 19 in Denver, CO and make stops in Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, and more, before wrapping September 26 in Concord, CA.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Each ticket purchased will include a physical copy of the forthcoming 5SOS album (Interscope Records) which includes the singles “Easier” and “Teeth.” 5 Seconds of Summer will also offer VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets and access to a private soundcheck and Q&A. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information.
5SOS ‘NO SHAME 2020 TOUR’ DATES:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Wed Aug 19
|Denver, CO
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Fri Aug 21
|Indianapolis, IN
|The Amphitheater at White River State Park
|Sat Aug 22
|Detroit, MI
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
|Sun Aug 23
|Toronto, Canada
|Budweiser Stage
|Tue Aug 25
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Armory
|Wed Aug 26
|Chicago, IL
|Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
|Fri Aug 28
|Washington DC
|The Anthem
|Sat Aug 29
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Wed Sep 02
|Boston, MA
|Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
|Thu Sep 03
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Sat Sep 05
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Sun Sep 06
|Allentown, PA
|Allentown Fair
|Wed Sep 09
|Atlanta, GA
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|Thu Sep 10
|Jacksonville, FL
|Daily’s Place
|Sat Sep 12
|Charlotte, NC
|Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Sun Sep 13
|Nashville, TN
|Ascend Amphitheater
|Tue Sep 15
|Irving, TX
|The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
|Thu Sep 17
|The Woodlands, TX
|Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|Mon Sep 21
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona Federal Theatre (formerly Comerica Theatre)
|Wed Sep 23
|Irvine, CA
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Sat Sep 26
|Concord, CA
|Concord Pavilion