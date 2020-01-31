Jucee Froot Signs Joint Venture With Atlantic Records & Art@War
Jucee Froot. Credit: Kelsey Wagner.
(CelebrityAccess) – Memphis rapper Jucee Froot has signed a joint venture deal with major label Atlantic Records and Art@War via Loyal 100 Entertainment.

“I’m really excited about being signed after being independent and slept on for so long,” Jucee told Billboard in a recent interview. “Art@War/Atlantic via Loyal 100 understands and respects my vision and ideas with my art. I’m proud to be a part of a new family and can’t wait for the world to hear the pain, the fun and everything else they need to hear from me in the project I have dropping soon.”

Additionally, Jucee has teamed with Rico Nasty for a brand new remix of her 2018 single “Pyscho,” which is out today. You can check it out below.

