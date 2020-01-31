Three Six Zero Forms Global Partnership With La Industria Inc

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multimedia talent management company, Three Six Zero, has inked a global partnership deal with La Industria Inc aimed at developing Latin hitmakers on a global scale.

Three Six Zero’s current client roster includes Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Louis Tomlinson, Shameik Moore, Brady Corbet and Emil Nava, while La Industria’s roster includes Nicky Jam, Manuel Turizo, Chocquibtown and Mati Gomez among others.

The partnership has already proven fruitful. Most recently, Nicky Jam starred alongside Will Smith in the box office smash Bad Boys For Life, while the single “Muévelo” by Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee, was featured in the film and on its soundtrack.

Mark Gillespie, founder of Three Six Zero, said: “This important strategic alliance reinforces Three Six Zero’s commitment to Latin music and will turn La Industria into a key partner to our fast growing International division.”

Lorenzo Braun, President of Three Six Zero, added: “This critically important partnership between our companies comes as a full circle moment in the long standing relation between both artists and management teams.”

Miguel Melendez, partner, Three Six Zero, said: “Juan Diego has shown us how it should be done in the Latin space without sacrificing art or integrity. We are excited to join forces and make our creative and strategic village stronger.”

Juan Diego Medina, CEO of La Industria Inc, added: “Lorenzo and Miguel have been great supporters of La Industria’s vision through the years, this alliance will strengthen our relationship further and open up even bigger opportunities for our artists.”

Three Six Zero currently runs offices in Miami, Los Angeles, London and Tokyo. La Industria Inc is based in Medellin, Colombia.