Downtown-Owned DashGo Expands Into UK, Hires Veteran Music Exec Charlie Dilks

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Dowtown-owned label services company DashGo has announced its expansion into the UK.

Heading the company’s new UK operation will be veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks who has been hired as Managing Director.

Dilks most recently served as SVP of Songtradr where he oversaw all commercial music for the company. He previously worked in A&R at BMG Music UK and Bonnier Music across the Nordic territories. Additionally, he has served as Head of Membership for ASCAP for UK and Europe.

Dilks said: “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to accelerate DashGo’s growth in markets I know deeply, and to contribute to the growth of AVL generally. DashGo’s strengths will prove ever more valuable in our rapidly changing marketplace in the coming years. A well-versed distribution partner like DashGo that brings a lot of ideas and relationships to the table is going to be increasingly essential to success.”

Ben Patterson, President of DashGo, added: “I’m very excited to have Charlie leading DashGo in the UK. His extensive industry background across music and technology in the region and his great taste in music align perfectly with DashGo. After adding representatives in Japan and India in 2019, we know that for DashGo to excel in the UK we need a local team that can address the unique needs of the market in order to meet our own expectations for true white-glove distribution services.”

DashGo is a division of CD Baby parent AVL Digital, which was acquired by Downtown Music Holdings in March of 2019. The company currently maintains a catalog of more than 500,000 songs.