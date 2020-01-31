Coronavirus Prompts The Boston Symphony Orchestra To Cancel Asian Tour

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced it has canceled its upcoming tour of East Asia due to increasing concerns over the spread of a deadly infectious disease that has infected more than 7,000 people worldwide.

The announcement of the cancellation comes just one day after the United States Department of State issued a “do not travel” advisory for China, where the first coronavirus infections were identified and where there are now more than 12,000 suspected cases, according to the World Health Organization.

The BSO was lined up to perform concerts in Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

“Though this was to be the BSO and Andris Nelsons’ first visit to Seoul, and the BSO’s long-awaited returns to Taipei and Hong Kong, it has become clear through recent official reports that concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus have dramatically increased, forcing the orchestra to look seriously at the feasibility of proceeding with the tour,” said BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe.

“With the health and well-being of the musicians and entire tour party, including Yefim Bronfman, always of foremost concern—along with the decision made by the Shanghai presenters to cancel upcoming performances—we have canceled the entire tour. Unfortunately, this includes the BSO’s performances in Seoul, Taipei, and Hong Kong—areas much less impacted by the virus—as it remains unclear how travel in and out of these regions will be affected in the coming weeks,” Volpe continued

“Our heartfelt thanks go out to our presenters in Seoul (Vincero Arts Management & Entertainment), Taipei (MNA The Management of New Arts), Hong Kong (Hong Kong Arts Festival) and Shanghai (Shanghai Oriental Art Center) for their understanding about the tour cancellation. We hope to work closely with them in the not-so-distant future to bring the orchestra to their fine cities and concert halls,” he added.