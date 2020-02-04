Erika Ender Signs A Wide-Ranging Deal With BMG

(CelebrityAccess) — Latin singer-songwriter, performer and producer Erika Ender has signed an extensive agreement with label services company BMG that includes a publishing administration agreement for her future works and a new recording agreement for her upcoming studio album.

The deal also includes a book publishing deal for her forthcoming autobiography, as well as a first-look agreement for documentaries and a development deal with her multi-platform company, Endertainment.

With a career that spans almost three decades, Ender has written more than 40 hit singles, including the 2018 smash-hit ‘Despacito’ and her music has been included on more than 200 albums.

She is the youngest inductee into the Latin Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and has also established a career as a successful producer, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, actress, television celebrity, and philanthropist.

“Over the years, my career has diversified into multiple branches of entertainment and different markets within the music industry and with my new BMG family, I feel I found a home that not only sees the world of music and music entertainment from a global perspective but also, like me, believes that the world is unlimited and that makes me feel free to create and be the best I can in all the things I love to do…BMG lets me be me,” Ender said.