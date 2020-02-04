Slipknot Revives The Knotfest Roadshow For 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Following the successful debut of Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow in 2019, the band announced they will be again hitting the road this summer to headline Knotfest Roadshow 2020.

The Live Nation-produced North American run will feature Slipknot along with a curated lineup of special guests that include A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange.

The tour kicks off on May 30th St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York and wraps at Cynthia Woods Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX on June 25th.

Additional shows on the 30 city itinerary include Madison Square Garden on June 2nd, the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on June 6th, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

“We set a precedent last year – Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception. The bands we have represent all corners of our musical world, just like we do. And they’re exciting as hell. I can’t wait to watch and enjoy them along with the rest of the fans,” said Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

Tickets for the Roadshow go on sale on Friday, February 7th, 2020 and include multiple VIP options for the well-healed nu-metal fan.