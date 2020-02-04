CNCO Signs With Sony/ATV

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced that it has secured a global deal with the Grammy-nominated Latin-American group CNCO.

The multi-year deal encompasses the group’s existing catalog, which includes their breakout singles “Reggaetón Lento” which has been viewed more than 1.5 billion times on YouTube alone, and “Hey DJ” which has been streamed more than 500 million times on Spotify.

The agreement also covers future material from the group, Sony/ATV said.

The group, composed of Joel Pimentel De León, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, and Zabdiel De Jesú, formed in 2015 for the first season of the short-lived singing competition show La Banda. After winning the first season comptition, the group secured a five-year recording contract with Sony Music Latin and hit the road, supporting Ricky Martin on an international tour.

Their debut album Primera Cita (2016) and the followup CNCO (2018) both debuted at the top of the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart and in the top 40 of the Billboard 200.