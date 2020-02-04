Multiple Concerts Postponed Or Canceled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

(CelebrityAccess) — Concert promoters and touring artists continued canceling shows in Asia due to fears related to the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Associated Press, singer Andy Lau postponed a concert in Hong Kong with promoters citing concern for the health and safety of the Cantopop icon’s fans. Lau is lined up for a concert in Wuhan, ground zero for the virus, but as of yet, no announcement has been made about the show.

Hong Kong singers Leon Lai and Miriam Yeung also postponed February shows in Macao and Singapore, while Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai also postponed a show in China, the AP reported.

Macao itself, the gaming and entertainment capital of China, announced it is going dark as well. The government of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory announced that the city’s casino and other related industries will close for at least two weeks due to the outbreak. So far, there are about 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.

International artists are also backing away from touring and performing in China. South Korean agencies representing K-pop artists have been hard at work pulling the plug on shows, with K-pop singer Taeyeon, as well as boybands NCT Dream, GOT7, and Winner canceling performances in Singapore, Bangkok, and Macao.

Girl group Twice canceled fan signing events at Tokyo Dome City Prism Hall that were scheduled for earlier this week and concerts by Super Junior, Kang Sung Hoon, and Jun So Min has been canceled or postponed.

Other K-Pop groups are turning to less traditional ways to protect themselves and their fans from infection.

Korean entertainment company Blockberry Creative has stated that girl group LOONA’s comeback showcase will be conducted with no audience, with the show instead broadcast on the V Live app.

Similarly, Source Music announced that girl-group GFRIEND’s fan showcase for the group’s “回:LABYRINTH” comeback will also take place without an audience due to the virus. Fans who purchased tickets can request a refund and the showcase will be broadcast on the V Live app.

Other events that have been affected by the outbreak include Art Basel Hong Kong, which is debating if the art festival will take place in March as planned.

“This is a challenging time for all of us. Our team is working hard to review all possible options,” organizers told exhibitors in a letter dated Jan. 30th and obtained by the Associated Press.