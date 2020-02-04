The Halftime Show Was Watched By 104.1 Million Viewers

MIAMI, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Fox has released the preliminary ratings for this year’s edition of football’s big game. This year, more than 148.5 million in total watched all or part of Super Bowl LIV.

According to Fox, the game drew n average audience of 102.1 million across television (FOX and FOX Deportes) and digital (FOX, NFL, Verizon, Chiefs, and 49ers properties).

On just Fox Broadcast, the game drew an average audience of 99.9 million, with a peak of 103.5 million, putting Fox easily in the lead among its broadcast rivals in ratings for the night.

The halftime show, featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, drew 104.1 million average viewers on the FOX broadcast network and FOX Deportes

In total, viewership for the Super Bowl was up by about 1% from the previous year’s ratings and represents the 10th most-watched Super Bowl ever, the 11th most-watched U.S. telecast ever and the fourth most-watched program in FOX history, the broadcaster said.