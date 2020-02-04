Shakira
Shakira (Shutterstock)
Shakira Teases World Tour Plans For 2021

Ian Courtney
(CelebrityAccess) — Hot on the heels of her well-received performance during half time of Super Bowl LIV, Colombian singer-songwriter, and recording artist Shakira announced plans for a worldwide tour in 2021.

“I want to thank Colombia for giving me the mapalé, the champeta, the salsa and the Afro-Caribbean rhythms that allowed me to create the Super Bowl Halftime Show that I dreamed of more than a decade ago,” Shakira said.

The tour will be her first since 2018’s “El Dorado” world tour. While the tour was delayed while she sought treatment for a vocal hemorrhage, it eventually wrapped in November 2018 after a run of South American shows.

She backed the latest tour announcement up with a video posted to Live Nation’s social media.

Shakira recently released a new single titled “Me Gusta” Shakira & Anuel AA, hinting that more new music is on the wa

