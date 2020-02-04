Shannen Doherty Reveals She Has Stage 4 Breast Cancer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Shannen Doherty has revealed that she has stage 4 breast cancer.

The 48-year-old “Beverly Hills 90210” star announced in 2017 that she was in remission for breast cancer that had been originally diagnosed in 2015.

“I don’t think that I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways,” Doherty told Good Morning America‘s Amy Robach during a Tuesday interview. “I have definite days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I have days where I say, ‘Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

Doherty, who says she has been privately battling the disease again for more than a year now, admitted that she is having trouble processing its return and is both “petrified” and “pretty scared” of the road ahead.

The actress said she opted to go public about her diagnosis because court filings in a legal battle with her insurance company reveal her current health status and are set to be released later this week.