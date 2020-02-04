Incubus Announce Summer 2020 North American Tour With 311

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated band Incubus has today (Feb. 4) announced they will be hitting the road this summer on their upcoming North American amphitheater tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off July 15 in Auburn, WA and will hit 35+ cities including Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Austin, Atlanta, and Nashville, before wrapping September 5 in Noblesville, IN.
The band will be joined on the road by 311 – who are celebrating their 30th Anniversary in 2020 and are slated to play all 50 U.S. States through the year ahead – and Badflower, who recently scored two No. 1 songs at Rock Radio.
Incubus’ upcoming EP release, Trust Fall (Side B), which includes their recently released single “Our Love” and last year’s critically acclaimed single “Into The Summer,” is due out in April.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 7 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
INCUBUS 2020 TOUR DATES WITH 311 & BADFLOWER:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|July 15, 2020
|Auburn, WA
|White River Amphitheatre
|July 17, 2020
|Concord , CA
|Concord Pavilion
|July 18, 2020
|Irvine, CA
|FivePoint Amphitheatre (on sale beginning 11am local time)
|July 19, 2020
|Chula Vista, CA
|North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|July 21, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|July 22, 2020
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|July 24, 2020
|Salt Lake City, UT
|USANA Amphitheatre
|July 25, 2020
|Denver, CO
|Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*
|July 26, 2020
|Bonner Springs, KS
|Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre*
|July 28, 2020
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|July 29, 2020
|Austin, TX
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|July 30, 2020
|Houston, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|August 1, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|August 2, 2020
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|August 4, 2020
|West Palm Beach, FL
|iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
|August 6, 2020
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|August 7, 2020
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|August 8, 2020
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
|August 11, 2020
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|August 12, 2020
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|August 14, 2020
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center
|August 15, 2020
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre
|August 16, 2020
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|August 18, 2020
|Burgettstown, PA
|S&T Bank Music Park
|August 19, 2020
|Darien Center, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|August 21, 2020
|Syracuse, NY
|St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|August 22, 2020
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|August 23, 2020
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|August 26, 2020
|Cleveland, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|August 28, 2020
|Tinley Park, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
|August 29, 2020
|Clarkston, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|August 30, 2020
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|September 1, 2020
|Maryland Heights, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
|September 2, 2020
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP (on sale beginning 1pm local time)
|September 4, 2020
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|September 5, 2020
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
*not a Live Nation date