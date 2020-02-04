Incubus Announce Summer 2020 North American Tour With 311
Artist News Industry News Touring News

Incubus Announce Summer 2020 North American Tour With 311

Juliette JaggerPosted on by Juliette Jagger  Contact Me
36 0


LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated band Incubus has today (Feb. 4) announced they will be hitting the road this summer on their upcoming North American amphitheater tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off July 15 in Auburn, WA and will hit 35+ cities including Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Austin, Atlanta, and Nashville, before wrapping September 5 in Noblesville, IN.

The band will be joined on the road by 311 – who are celebrating their 30th Anniversary in 2020 and are slated to play all 50 U.S. States through the year ahead – and Badflower, who recently scored two No. 1 songs at Rock Radio.

Incubus’ upcoming EP release, Trust Fall (Side B), which includes their recently released single “Our Love” and last year’s critically acclaimed single “Into The Summer,” is due out in April.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 7 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

INCUBUS 2020 TOUR DATES WITH 311 & BADFLOWER:

DATECITYVENUE
July 15, 2020Auburn, WAWhite River Amphitheatre
July 17, 2020Concord , CAConcord Pavilion
July 18, 2020Irvine, CAFivePoint Amphitheatre (on sale beginning 11am local time)
July 19, 2020Chula Vista, CANorth Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 21, 2020Phoenix, AZAk-Chin Pavilion
July 22, 2020Albuquerque, NMIsleta Amphitheater
July 24, 2020Salt Lake City, UTUSANA Amphitheatre
July 25, 2020Denver, COFiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*
July 26, 2020Bonner Springs, KSProvidence Medical Center Amphitheatre*
July 28, 2020Dallas, TXDos Equis Pavilion
July 29, 2020Austin, TXGermania Insurance Amphitheater
July 30, 2020Houston, TXThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 1, 2020Atlanta, GACellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 2, 2020Tampa, FLMIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 4, 2020West Palm Beach, FLiTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 6, 2020Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion
August 7, 2020Bristow, VAJiffy Lube Live
August 8, 2020Virginia Beach, VAVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 11, 2020Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center
August 12, 2020Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
August 14, 2020Mansfield, MAXfinity Center
August 15, 2020Hartford, CTXFINITY Theatre
August 16, 2020Gilford, NHBank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 18, 2020Burgettstown, PAS&T Bank Music Park
August 19, 2020Darien Center, NYDarien Lake Amphitheater
August 21, 2020Syracuse, NYSt. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 22, 2020Wantagh, NYNorthwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 23, 2020Camden, NJBB&T Pavilion
August 26, 2020Cleveland, OHBlossom Music Center
August 28, 2020Tinley Park, ILHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago
August 29, 2020Clarkston, MIDTE Energy Music Theatre
August 30, 2020Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
September 1, 2020Maryland Heights, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
September 2, 2020Rogers, ARWalmart AMP (on sale beginning 1pm local time)
September 4, 2020Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
September 5, 2020Noblesville, INRuoff Music Center

*not a Live Nation date

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post