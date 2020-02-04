Incubus Announce Summer 2020 North American Tour With 311

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated band Incubus has today (Feb. 4) announced they will be hitting the road this summer on their upcoming North American amphitheater tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off July 15 in Auburn, WA and will hit 35+ cities including Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Austin, Atlanta, and Nashville, before wrapping September 5 in Noblesville, IN.

The band will be joined on the road by 311 – who are celebrating their 30th Anniversary in 2020 and are slated to play all 50 U.S. States through the year ahead – and Badflower, who recently scored two No. 1 songs at Rock Radio.

Incubus’ upcoming EP release, Trust Fall (Side B), which includes their recently released single “Our Love” and last year’s critically acclaimed single “Into The Summer,” is due out in April.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 7 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

INCUBUS 2020 TOUR DATES WITH 311 & BADFLOWER:

DATE CITY VENUE July 15, 2020 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre July 17, 2020 Concord , CA Concord Pavilion July 18, 2020 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre (on sale beginning 11am local time) July 19, 2020 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre July 21, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion July 22, 2020 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater July 24, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre July 25, 2020 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre* July 26, 2020 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre* July 28, 2020 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion July 29, 2020 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater July 30, 2020 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion August 1, 2020 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood August 2, 2020 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre August 4, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre August 6, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion August 7, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live August 8, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater August 11, 2020 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center August 12, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center August 14, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center August 15, 2020 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre August 16, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion August 18, 2020 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park August 19, 2020 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater August 21, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview August 22, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater August 23, 2020 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion August 26, 2020 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center August 28, 2020 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago August 29, 2020 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre August 30, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center September 1, 2020 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis September 2, 2020 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP (on sale beginning 1pm local time) September 4, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena September 5, 2020 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

*not a Live Nation date