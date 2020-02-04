Goo Goo Dolls Announce Summer 2020 North American Headlining Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum rock band Goo Goo Dolls have today (Feb. 4) announced they will be hitting the road this summer on a headlining tour.

Arriving on the heels of the band’s 12th studio album Miracle Pill (Warner Records), the 29-date tour, which is co-produced by Live Nation, will kick off on July 23 in Boise, ID, and visit some of the most beautiful outdoor venues across North America including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Lifehouse and Forest Blakk will serve as support for all shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on sale this Friday, February 7th at 10:00am local time. Tickets for the August 13th show at Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 22 at 10:00am local time.

Visit www.googoodolls.com for complete ticket information.

2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 23 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 26 – Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo Amphitheater+

July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 31 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 1 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 3 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

August 5 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center

August 6 – Indianapolis, IN – The Amphitheater At White River State Park

August 7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 9 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 12 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 13 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap+

August 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 16 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 18 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 21 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 22 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 25 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

August 26 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 28 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 1 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 2 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

*All listed dates with support from Lifehouse and Forest Blakk

+Not a Live Nation date

^Co-Produced by Live Nation