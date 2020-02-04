Conservancy, C3 Presents & Live Nation Announce Partnership To Program And Operate Moody Amphitheater

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) – Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, C3 Presents, and Live Nation Entertainment have today (Feb. 4) announced a new partnership that is aimed at bringing top music and entertainment talent as well as diverse, community-driven programming to Waterloo Greenway’s Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park.

Waterloo Greenway was publicly introduced last August by Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, formerly called Waller Creek Conservancy, as the official name of the system of urban parks winding along Waller Creek in downtown Austin. The 5,000-capacity outdoor amphitheater, designed by Thomas Phifer and Partners and named for a generous philanthropic gift from the Moody Foundation, will open this fall.

Waterloo Greenway will begin community programming immediately upon opening and will focus on a diverse range of free and low-cost offerings including physical & mental wellness activities, multi-disciplinary live performances, film screenings, and more. Meanwhile, Live Nation, in conjunction with C3 Presents, will kick off a full concert season in spring 2021 and bring top touring acts and local artists to Waterloo Greenway’s Moody Amphitheater.

Peter Mullan, CEO of Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, said: “Waterloo Greenway Conservancy was established by a shared calling – to create a connected and exuberant park system that would connect people not only to nature, but to one another. We’re so grateful to C3 for helping us fulfill that mission by bringing this iconic outdoor music venue to life – what better way to connect people from all different backgrounds than through music. Waterloo Park has a special history of bringing the community together and we’re proud to carry that forward.”

Charles Attal, Partner, C3 Presents, added: “Waterloo Greenway’s Moody Amphitheater is the venue Austin has been missing for many years. It’s the perfect size for some of today’s hottest touring acts, and with the beautiful urban downtown setting, it will be one of the most special places to see live music in the country.”

Bob Roux, President, US Concerts, Live Nation, said: “Austin is a music city through and through, and Live Nation is honored to bring concerts to the heart of downtown at Waterloo Greenway. This will be a really special place for live music and together with C3 we’re lining up some incredible artists to take the stage.”

City of Austin Mayor Steve Adler, added: “Waterloo Greenway is more than a park. It is an urban greenspace dream. The Moody Amphitheater will be a unique place to gather to experience both the local musical talent for which Austin is known, as well as national and internationally renowned artists and acts that are drawn to Austin… and Austin audiences. We’re thrilled with this partnership and can’t wait to see the first starlit performances in the heart of the ‘live music capital of the world.”

Waterloo Park, the largest park within the Waterloo Greenway system, includes 11 acres of greenspace and 1.5 miles of hike and bike trails. This particular park will become a hub for entertainment, generating benefits for all of Waterloo Greenway as a portion of revenues from the amphitheater will support overall park operations.