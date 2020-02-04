J. Scott of A$AP Mob Passes Away
Instagram/@asapferg
J. Scott of A$AP Mob Passes Away

Juliette Jagger
(CelebrityAccess) – Producer, DJ and creative for A$AP Mob and Cozy Boys J. Scott (aka A$AP Snacks) has passed away.

News of his death was confirmed by A$AP Mob via Twitter on Monday (Feb. 3).

Though details surrounding his passing have not yet been made public, tributes from across the music industry began to flood in as the news broke.

A$AP Rocky honored his late DJ and friend in an Instagram post that read: “I’M LOST FOR WORDS, IDK WHAT TO SAY. RIP BROSAY A$AP 2 DA DEATH. LOVE U J SNACKS.”

A$AP Ferg also paid tribute saying: “Man, words can’t even describe how I feel right now. Rest In Peace to my brother @jscottandshit This was one of the healthiest guys I knew but I guess God needed him. Gone too young ‘cozy boy’ for life love u bro.”

You can view some of the memorial posts below.

