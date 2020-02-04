J. Scott of A$AP Mob Passes Away

(CelebrityAccess) – Producer, DJ and creative for A$AP Mob and Cozy Boys J. Scott (aka A$AP Snacks) has passed away.

News of his death was confirmed by A$AP Mob via Twitter on Monday (Feb. 3).

Though details surrounding his passing have not yet been made public, tributes from across the music industry began to flood in as the news broke.

A$AP Rocky honored his late DJ and friend in an Instagram post that read: “I’M LOST FOR WORDS, IDK WHAT TO SAY. RIP BROSAY A$AP 2 DA DEATH. LOVE U J SNACKS.”

A$AP Ferg also paid tribute saying: “Man, words can’t even describe how I feel right now. Rest In Peace to my brother @jscottandshit This was one of the healthiest guys I knew but I guess God needed him. Gone too young ‘cozy boy’ for life love u bro.”

You can view some of the memorial posts below.

I really fucked with my nigga J Scott man a real friend and true creative. Saw eye to eye with my nigga about everything. What the fuck. This shit has to stop. RIP to my boy. — Bud Wiser (@ogchaseb) February 3, 2020

When everybody blew up from nyc scene I was still working my 9to5 I ran in to you during my lunch break you always had something positive to say to encourage me to keep going. Thank you for always showing me love. R.I.P JSCOTT 💔 — GASHI (@gashi) February 3, 2020